Eid Day 6: What to watch on television today

As the festivities of Eid continue to color our lives with vibrancy, television channels are offering a diverse range of programs and exclusive dramas throughout the week of Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition to premiering new content, they are also hosting special screenings of beloved films for audiences to enjoy on the sixth day of the festival.

Now, let's explore the exclusive lineup of entertainment awaiting viewers on Eid Day 6 (April 16).

ATN Bangla

Programme: "Chayer Chumuke"

Time: 8am

Fiction: "Mon Doriya"

Direction: S R Mozumder

Cast: Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tasnia Farin

Time: 9am

Film: "Chachchu Amar Chachchu"

Direction: P A Kajol

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Dighi, Razzak, Suchorita

Time: 10:20am

Children special programme: "Eider Khushi"

Direction: Kajoli Ahmed

Time: 1:25pm

Film: "O Sathi Re"

Direction: Shafi Ikbal (Shafi Uddin Shafi)

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Bappa Raj, Dany Sidak

Time: 3pm

Seven episode drama (Day 6): "Alal O Dulal"

Direction: Shahid Un Nabi

Time: 6:20pm

Cast: Shamim Sarkar, Chashi Alam, Shakh, Samanta Parvez, Javed Gazi

Eid special fiction: "Night Guard"

Direction: Mozumder Shemul

Time: 7:40pm

Cast: Khairul Basar, Samira Khan Mahi

Eid special fiction: "Tokai Boyfriend"

Direction: M H Russell

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Iffat Ara Tithi

Time: 8:45pm

Special musical programme

Time: 10:30pm

Eid special telefilm: "Ami Jhogra Pochondo Kori Na"

Direction: Mrittunjoy Sardar Utchas

Cast: Siam Mridha, Manoshi Prokrity

Time: 11:30pm

Channel i

Film: "Ashomvob"

Direction: Aruna Biswas

Cast: Sohana Saba, Shahed Sharif Khan, Abul Hayat and more

Time: 10:15am

Telefilm: "Faki"

Direction: Rashed Shamim Shyam

Cast: Shamol Mawla, Rukaiya Jahan Chamak

Time: 2:30pm

Telefilm: "Cholchaturi"

Direction: Ripon Khan

Cast: Arosh Khan, Faria Shahrin

Time: 4:30pm

Fiction: "Handle Bhai"

Direction: B U Shuvo

Cast: Faria Shahrin, Marzuk Russell

Time: 7:50pm

Fiction: "Shekol"

Direction: Taufiqul Islam

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sadia Ayman

Time: 9:35pm

NTV

Eid special fiction: "Probashi Poribar"

Direction: Maruf Rehman

Cast: Pran Roy, Maimuna Momo, Shemonty Shoumi, Milon Bhattyacharya,

Time: 8am

Eid special dance programme

Time: 8:30am

Fiction: "Pain Guest"

Direction: Musafir Rony

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Time: 9am

Film: "Aashiqui"

Direction: Ashok Pati

Cast: Nusraat Faria, Ankush Hazra

Time: 10:05am

Film: "Ghora Rog"

Direction: Shakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 2:30pm

Children special programme

Direction: Kazi Mohammad Mostafa

Time: 5:10pm

Fiction: "Amar Bittr Tumi"

Direction: Pothik Shadhan

Cast: Khairul Basar, Totini

Time: 7:55pm

Film: "Bonoful O Vanga Fuldani"

Direction: Salim Reza

Cast: Khairul Basar, Sadia Ayman

Time: 9:30pm

Eid special fiction: "Dorodia"

Direction: Mohon Ahmed

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 11:05pm

Special musical programme: "Amader Gaan"

Direction: Kazi Mohammad Mostafa

Time: 12am

Maasranga Television

Seven Episode Drama: "Iti Tomar Ami"

Direction: Ejaz Munna

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Mamunur Rashid, Roddhur Shoishob Shuddho, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.

Time: 9:10pm

Fiction: "Khadok"

Direction: Jamal Mallick

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Iffat Ara Tithi

Time: 8pm

Fiction: "Mayar Nil Diary"

Direction: Tareq Reza Rahman Sarker

Cast: Arosh Khan, Tania Bristy

Time: 10:20pm

Fiction: "Oloy"

Direction: Abhishek Anik

Cast: Irfan Sajjad, Sabnam Faria

Time: 11:30pm

Banglavision

Film: "Ongko"

Direction: Shahin Shumon

Cast: Maruf, Ratna, Emon, Sahara, Diti, Dipjol

Time: 10:10am

Fiction: "Kheyal"

Direction: Md Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 2:10pm

Fiction: "Ghashforing"

Direction: Shadnan Roni

Cast: Shashwta Datta, Aisha Khan

Time: 5:10pm

Fiction: "Network Problem"

Direction: Taufiqul Islam

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Time: 6:25pm

Film: "Taut Number One"

Direction: Shakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Sabah

Time: 7:45pm

Seven Episode Drama: "Miss Shiulir Premikera"

Direction: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Tania Brishti, Pavel, and Shamima Naznin among others.

Time: 8:40pm

Fiction: "Dalal"

Direction: Mifta Anan

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 9:25pm

Fiction: "Chader Deshe Prem"

Direction: Harun Rusho

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme, Abdullah Rana, Shely Ahsan

Time: 10:45pm

Fiction: "Bodnam"

Direction: Mahmud Hasan Rana

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 11:35pm



Deepto TV

Film: "Hero 420"

Direction: Sujit Mondal

Cast: Om, Nusraat Faria, Riya Sen

Time: 9am

Eid special musical programme: "Amader Chobi Amader Gaan"

Time: 12:10pm

Film: "Doob"

Direction: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha

Time: 1pm

Original Web-film: "Nikosh"

Direction: Rubel Hasan

Cast: Tasnia Farin, Mir Naufel Ashrafi, Mahima Sultana

Time: 4pm

Fiction: "Bondhon"

Direction: Bahadur Kazy

Cast: Irfan Sajjad, Nazia Haque Orsha

Time: 7pm

Eid special fiction: "Birthday Girl"

Direction: Shakhawat Shibli

Cast: Zaher Alvi, Nabila Islam

Time: 8pm

Seven Episode Drama: "Balok Doler Kando"

Direction: Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Jovan, Nabila Islam, and Nazia Haque Orsha among others.

Time: 9:45pm

Episodic fiction: "Abujh"

Direction: Shetu Arif

Cast: Shohel Mondol, Tania Brishty

Time: 10:05pm

Fiction: "Priyo Laily"

Direction: Jamal Mallick

Cast: Khairul basar, Sadia Ayman

Time: 11:05pm

Duronto TV

"Hoi Hoi Holla season 3"

Direction: Partho Protim Halder

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishrak Turjo, Somadrita Turjo, Abul Hayat, Saju Khadem and Pran Roy among others.

Time: 9:30am, 1:30pm and 9:30pm

"Banai Mojar Khabar Ma-Baba R Ami Season 3"

Direction: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 7:30am, 2pm, and 7pm.

"Circus Noel - Feel the Magic"

Time: 3pm