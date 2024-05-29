‘Jongli’ was challenging, I completely immersed myself: Siam Ahmed

Popular Bangladeshi actor Siam Ahmed is gearing up for a transformative role in the much-anticipated upcoming film "Jongli", set for a possible release this Eid-ul-Azha.

Known for his successful career armed with several hit films, Siam is now preparing to appear in a completely new look for this action-packed movie with another prominent actress Shobnom Yesmin Bubly.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Siam Ahmed delves into his transformative journey, his evolution as an actor, and deep insights into his character alongside the M Raahim directorial film "Jongli".

You have invested a lot of time in preparing yourself for 'Jongli'. Can you tell us more about it?

Yes, I dedicated over six months to preparing for "Jongli". I was so invested in the process that I hadn't shaved during this entire period, pouring all my time and effort into this film. My entire focus has been on "Jongli", and I believe, it will be something special and fresh for the audience.

What is the genre of the film 'Jongli'?

It is an action thriller film. The new look for my character has already been revealed, and there are more surprises ahead. The story is unique as it can be interpreted as either contemporary, say around a 10-year-old story, or even as a futuristic tale. It will depend on the audience's perception but the film will nonetheless be truly entertaining.

How did your family react to your new unshaven look?

My child initially couldn't recognise me and was a bit scared. I sometimes had to return home after every 10-15 days due to the shooting schedule. Gradually, everything fell into place, and now it's all fine.

How do you feel about embodying the character in the way that you had to?

I have had to completely immerse myself in this character. As a nation, we are emotional, and I am no exception. I am deeply invested in "Jongli". I believe that regardless of the number of projects I end up doing, "Jongli" will remain memorable to the audience for a long time.

What are your expectations from this film?

The audience here always waits for a good story. This film has a compelling narrative. I am very hopeful that it will be well-received.

Have you faced any challenges during the filming of 'Jongli'?

Maintaining the same grungy look for six months was very challenging. One night, I shot until 2:30am and had to resume early the next morning. During a night-action scene, I injured a finger and hurt my leg too. I sought medical advice around dawn and despite the pain, I continued shooting, because I didn't want the entire unit to suffer due to my injury.

We also filmed during the severe heatwave, which caused three crew members to suffer heatstroke. Despite the harsh conditions, we persevered because the work had to be completed in time. The entire unit worked with great dedication.

How was it working with your co-stars?

Everyone performed excellently in their roles. I was very impressed with their behaviour and hospitality. As for Bubly, she is a very supportive actress. She was immensely helpful during the shoot.

What can you tell us about the director, M Raahim?

The director, who was also the chief assistant director of "Poramon 2", has put his best efforts into this project. He is dedicated and has been working to his full potential to make "Jongli" a success.