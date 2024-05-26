Prince Mahmud composes entire album for film ‘Jongli’

From "Eshwar" to "Maa", Prince Mahmud has made us emotional and fallen in love with his beautiful creations time and again. Now, the music composer is bringing his unique musical touch to life in M Raahim's directorial film "Jongli". The film features four songs, all composed by the ace musician.

Prince Mahmud has voiced many songs for movies already. However, this marks the first film for which he has composed all the songs singlehandedly.

The artist mentioned that he has a packed schedule, so he had to put in a lot of time and effort to compose all the songs for this movie. "The songs of 'Jongli' are amazing. The singers who have voiced the songs have poured their heart and soul into them. I have also given my best work for this album, so I am hopeful that audiences will find the songs engaging," said the music composer.

Although the makers are keeping the information about the singers under wraps for now, they will announce it one by one prior to the release of each song.

Siam Ahmed plays the titular character in the movie, and he will be seen alongside Bubly. The cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Rashed Mamunur Rahman (Apu), among others. After the completion of the shooting, the post-production work is currently underway.

The makers are planning to release the movie during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.