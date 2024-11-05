Revised jury board announced for National Film Awards

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced changes to the National Film Awards 2023 jury board. The board, initially reformed on September 15, has undergone modifications with new members appointed in place of some earlier listed names. 

The revised lineup was disclosed today through an official notification from the ministry.

As outlined by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the additional secretary (Film) will serve as the chairperson of the jury board, while the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Film Certification Board will act as the member secretary. Other designated officials include the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, the director general of the Bangladesh Film Archive, and a department head from the ministry itself.

Among the new additions to the board are actress Suchorita, actor Khaja Naim Murad, and music director Maksud Jamil Mintu. They are joined by cinematographer Barkat Hossain, singer Nazmun Munira Nancy, and director Saeedur Rahman, bringing diverse industry expertise to the board. Other key members include SM Imran Hossain, head of Dhaka University's Department of Television, Film, and Photography; Dilip Kumar Banik, managing director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation; and journalist Wahid Sujan.

The reformed jury is tasked with reviewing the films released throughout 2023 to recommend honourees across various categories, including performances by actors, technical achievements, and other notable cinematic contributions.

‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event
Read more

‘Security concerns’ force Mehazabien to skip Ctg showroom launch event

In contrast to the earlier notification, which listed actor Ilias Kanchan, director Zahidur Rahim Anjan, music director Prince Mahmud, and actress Aupee Karim, their names have been omitted from this updated notice. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not yet commented on the reasons behind this change.

