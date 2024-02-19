‘He is not on our level’: Shuvro Dev responds to Prince Mahmud’s criticism on Ekushey Padak selection

A contentious debate has erupted on social media following the announcement of the recipients of the prestigious Ekushey Padak 2024. The government's decision to honour 21 individuals for their outstanding contributions across various fields, with 10 from the entertainment sector, has received criticism, particularly surrounding the recognition of music star Shuvro Dev.

Legendary composer Prince Mahmud ignited the discussion with his remarks, questioning the selection process and highlighting the omission of acclaimed figures like Alauddin Ali. In a Facebook post, Mahmud expressed concerns over the transparency of the awards, suggesting that more deserving individuals may have been overlooked.

"Alauddin Ali has yet again been overlooked for this year's Ekushey Padak selection. If Andrew Kishore were still with us, he would have felt deeply embarrassed for being selected instead of Alauddin Ali."

Furthermore, Mahmud's comments extended to Shuvro Dev's inclusion in the list, where he emphasised the need for acknowledgment of other notable contributors in Bangladeshi music, including Lucky Akhand, Nokib Khan, James, Kumar Bishwajit, Ayub Bachchu, lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chowdhury, amongst others.

"Beloved Shuvro Dev should speak on this matter. Let us now foster a culture where we encourage the recognition of deserving individuals for awards, rather than seeking recognition for ourselves," he added.

Responding to Mahmud's assertions, Shuvro Dev voiced his disappointment. He stated, "The recognition should have been bestowed earlier. With a career spanning 39 years, I have been contributing to promoting Bengali music on the global stage for the last 25 years and I didn't do it for any awards."

In a pointed rebuttal to Mahmud's remarks, Dev asserted that Mahmud's criticisms stemmed from a lack of understanding of their respective contributions. "Prince Mahmud's professional accomplishments pale in comparison. There was a time when he would spend hours at my home in Pallabi, eager to learn a song. But I prefer not to dwell on those details. His stature doesn't match ours. I choose to acknowledge those who have made substantial contributions to global music. Those who critique do so from a narrow viewpoint, which holds no weight for me."

Authorities are yet to respond to the ongoing debate, leaving the entertainment community eagerly awaiting further clarity on the selection criteria and principles guiding the prestigious awards.