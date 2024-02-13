21 eminent personalities to be honoured with the Ekushey Padak 2024

The Ekushey Padak, which stands as the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, is bestowed annually by the

government upon individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the fields of literature, culture, social service, journalism, and other sectors of national significance.

The award has been titled after February 21, observed as International Mother Language Day. The recognition symbolises honour and acknowledgment for the cost of the language martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our mother tongue Bengali language, during the Language Movement of 1952.

The government announced the recipients of Ekushey Padak 2024 upon 21 distinguished citizens of the country in recognition of their momentous contributions in various fields of the nation. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs revealed the names of the honourees of this year, today.

The distinguished individuals nominated for the award include the Language Movement martyr Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (posthumous), and freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumous). In the field of arts, from the music category, the recipients are Jalal Uddin Khan (posthumous), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, Bidit Lal Das (posthumous), Andrew Kishore (posthumous), and Shuvro Dev.

Shibli Mohammad will receive the award in dance, Dolly Zahur and Alamgir in acting, in recitation, Shimul Mustapha and Rupa Chakraborty; in fine arts, Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash; in the production and archiving of Liberation War-related documentaries, Kaoser Chowdhury; in social service, Md Ziaul Haque and Rafiq Ahamed; in language and literature, Muhammad Samad, Lutfur Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur, and Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah (posthumously); and in education, Professor Jinabodhi Bhikkhu are receiving the Ekushey Padak.

Each recipient will be handed over a gold medal, a one-time monetary reward (cheque), and a certificate of honour. The date of the award programme will be announced soon.