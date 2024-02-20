Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 20, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 01:57 PM

PM confers Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today conferred the "Ekushey Padak 2024" to 21 eminent personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields.

She handed over the Ekushey Padak, the country's second highest civilian award, at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The cultural affairs ministry organised the event on the occasion of "Amar Ekushey" and International Mother Language Day-2024.

Among the award recipients, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed (posthumously) and freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) were honoured with this award for their roles in the Language Movement.

Besides, Jalal Uddin Khan (posthumously), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andrew Kishore (posthumously) and Subhro Deb, were recognised for their contributions to music while Shibli Mohammad, Dolly Zahur and MA Alamgir for performing dance and acting.

Popular elocutionist Shimul Mustapha and Rupa Chakraborty were also conferred the Ekushey Padak.

Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash and Kawsar Chowdhury were awarded for their contribution in painting and documentary films related to the Liberation War.

Md Ziaul Haque and Rafiq Ahmed were given the award for social services.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Samad, Lutfur Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur and Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah received the award for contributing to language and literature while Jinabodhi Bhikkhu for his contribution in education.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain conducted the function and read out the citations of the award recipients in the award-giving ceremony chaired by Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed.

push notification