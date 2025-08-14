TV & Film
Is Nazifa Tushi set to star opposite Siam in 'Andhar'?

Thu Aug 14, 2025
Is Nazifa Tushi set to star opposite Siam in ‘Andhar’?
Photo: Collected

Director Raihan Rafi is set to venture into horror with his latest project "Andhar". While rumours have circulated for days about Siam Ahmed's casting, it has now emerged that Nazifa Tushi will also star in the film.

Tushi was last seen on the big screen three years ago in "Hawa", which marked her return to cinema after a six-year hiatus. Since then, she has remained away from both films and OTT platforms. Though she has completed work on two other upcoming films — "Roid" by "Hawa" director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon and "Sokhi Rongomala" by N Rashed Chowdhury — "Andhar" will be her latest addition to the lineup.

Neither Siam nor Tushi have officially confirmed their roles in "Andhar", but neither denied involvement when approached. Both have indicated they will speak in detail only after the production company makes an official announcement, which is expected soon via a press conference.

Produced under the banner of 221B, "Andhar" is based on a story co-written by rock icons Saidus Salehin Sumon of Aurthohin and Shakib Chowdhury of Cryptic Fate, along with Adnan Adib Khan. According to Shakib, the film will be a horror tale rooted in a Bangladeshi context — blending elements of mystery, thriller, murder, and emotion, rather than following the purely jump-scare-driven style of Western horror.

The production team includes Shakib Chowdhury, Adnan, and Sarah Ali, with filming scheduled to begin next month.

