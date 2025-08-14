TV & Film
‘Noya Manush’ headed to Toronto Multicultural Film Festival

Noya Manush
Photos: Collected

Bangladeshi feature film "Noya Manush" will be showcased at the Toronto Multicultural Film Festival 2025, organised by the Toronto Film Forum in Canada.

The five-day festival, running from August 24 to 28, will feature 47 films from 28 countries. "Noya Manush" is scheduled for screening on August 25 at 8:00pm (local time).

Rawnak, Mousumi Hamid complete shooting amidst heatwave

Directed by Sohel Rana Boyati, the film premiered in Bangladesh on December 6 last year, with Moushumi Hamid in a pivotal role.

Reflecting on the festival selection, Boyati said, "It contains the philosophy of the Bangladeshi people's hearts. I have tried to show how marginalised people live at the highest level of humanism." 

"It is a matter of joy and pride for us that the film will be screened at such a well-known international festival. I believe that films like this will slowly find a place in the hearts of cinema lovers both at home and abroad," he added.

Adapted from AMM Hasanuzzaman's novel "Bedonar Balu Chore", the film's screenplay and dialogues were written by acclaimed playwright Masum Reza. 

‘Noya Manush’ to be screened at JU
Photo: Collected

Alongside Moushumi Hamid, the cast includes Rawnak Hasan, Ashish Khondokar, Jhuna Chowdhury, Badruddoza, Mahin Rahman, and Nilufar Wahid.

