Mousumi’s wait for ‘Noya Manush’ comes to an end

Mousumi Hamid is all set to make her return to the silver screen with "Noya Manush", directed by Sohel Rana Boyati. This new film, marking her comeback after a long hiatus, has recently received clearance from the Film Certification Board.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Mousumi shared her excitement, stating, "I'm eagerly awaiting the release of this new film. It feels wonderful to have a new project of mine hitting cinemas again after so long. Audiences will get to see a new side of me in 'Noya Manush'."

She continued, "We went through a lot of hard work to bring 'Noya Manush' to life—not just me but the whole team. Filming in the char area was especially challenging, and we had to immerse ourselves in the lives and culture of the locals. It was an experience that demanded dedication from everyone involved."

Reflecting on the project, she added, "We had to travel to the char area multiple times for filming. The role itself was quite demanding, adding yet another defining moment to my career."

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

"I had the opportunity to observe their lives (Char community) closely. They're truly wonderful people. During the shoot, they embraced us warmly, and their kindness will stay with me for a long time," the actress recalled.

She also praised her co-star, saying, "Rawnak Hasan bhai delivered an exceptional performance. Our director has put his heart and soul into this film, and as a debutante, his dream has come to life through 'Noya Manush'."

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Addressing her fans, she added, "To be honest, the true heart of any film is its audience. As an artiste, I am already endlessly grateful to them for all the support they have given me. I urge everyone to watch the film in theatres when it's released." The film is expected to be released next month.

At the moment, Mousumi is also busy filming a new television series. "Next month, I'll begin shooting for another new series," she shared, giving a glimpse into her busy schedule.

She also completed shooting for a new musical project set in the scenic locations of Bandarban and Cox's Bazar, directed by Tasnova Tabassum Atoshi. While the film's title is yet to be finalised, the actress shared her thoughts on the experience, saying, "We were completely immersed in nature while filming. The storyline is wonderful as well."

Mousumi Hamid in "Noya Manush"

In addition to cinema, the actress has been actively working on OTT platforms, with several of her performances receiving a warm reception from audiences. She hinted at more OTT projects on the horizon, adding, "There's a good chance I'll be working on something new for OTT soon. I'm hopeful it will turn out to be something special."

Wrapping up the conversation, Mousumi shared her unwavering dedication to acting, saying, "All my dreams revolve around acting. I dream of creating work that audiences will remember for years. I've been fortunate to receive so much love, and I hope to hold onto that always."