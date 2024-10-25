Mousumi Hamid starrer ‘Noya Manush’ gets green light for theatrical release

Centered on the lives of riverbed communities, the film "Noya Manush" has recently received clearance from the certification board. Directed by Sohel Rana Boyati, and starring Mousumi Hamid and Rawnak Hasan in lead roles, the film is scheduled for theatrical release by the end of the year.

"Noya Manush" explores the resilience of communities impacted by floods and the challenges of living at nature's mercy. Based on AMM Hasanuzzaman's poignant story "Bedonar Balu Chore", this marks the feature film debut for the director. The screenplay of "Noya Manush" is written by Masum Reza.

Lead cast of the film with the director

In the film, Mousumi Hamid and Rawnak Hasan portray the struggles and triumphs of the underprivileged. Mousumi, who plays Sujala, shared her experience in a press note, saying, "The story of 'Noya Manush' is about riverbed people, and I felt like one of them throughout the challenging shoot. Despite the harsh conditions, I embraced the experience wholeheartedly. I believe this story of hardship and resilience will resonate with viewers from all walks of life."

Filming began in October 2022 but faced setbacks when Cyclone Sitrang caused major damage to the set, temporarily halting production. However, the dedicated team resumed filming on April 6, 2023, and completed production on April 12. After post-production, the film was submitted to the certification board on September 18. It received an uncut certificate following its screening for board members on October 23, and now eagerly awaits its big-screen debut.

Director Sohel Rana Boyati expressed gratitude to those who supported the project, saying, "This story of riverbed people has endured many trials. I'm grateful to everyone who helped bring 'Noya Manush' to life, and I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon."

Produced by Nandnik Films under the G-Series banner, "Noya Manush" also features Ashish Khandoker, Jhuna Chowdhury, and Parvin Paru, with cinematography by Komol Chandra Das.