Moushumi Hamid: Fame from humble beginnings

Television and film actor Moushumi Hamid has been in this industry for more than a decade. She has been praised for her acting in several films. She has done numerous dramas/plays in the course of 12 years, and those also have received immense popularity. She also kept herself busy with web series.

Currently, two of her films are awaiting release. One is based on the famous fiction writer Selina Hossain's Novel "Japito Jibon", directed by Habibul Islam. Moushumi Hamid played an important role in this government grant movie. Another is 'Noya Manush", directed by Sohel Rana Boyati.

The shooting of "Noya Manush" was done in a char area. "It's a story of the people of the char, especially the disadvantaged people. I play one of them", says Moushumi Hamid.

She adds, "We had to work really hard to shoot there. We stayed there, and shot all day. But as an actor, I enjoyed the hard work and the experience."

On "Japito Jibon", she adds, "It's such a wonderful and emotional story about the partition and the language movement. Everyone will like it".

In her career, she has acted in commercial movies as well as different story-based movies. She says, "I want to act in all kinds of movies, I want to do all sorts of characters. Challenging characters attract me the most."

Moushumi Hamid made her name in the showbiz with the Lux Channel i Superstar competition. She is from the Jheeel Nalta village of Tala, in Satkhira. From there, with her ambition and hard work, she is a popular actress today.

Does the star want to go back to the life she left behind? She replies, "I didn't leave anything behind. I am still very much connected with my home and my village. Whenever I go to my village, I go back to my old life and it feels great."

She adds, "I haven't left behind the village life, I retained that. I always wanted to be a better person, and I have done it. That is my achievement.

When asked about when she wants to 'settle down' and tie the knot, she responded with a thoughtful smile, "It is not a matter of doing, rather it is a matter of being. Not only do two people get married, two families unite. And as we say, birth-death-marriage is in the hands of God and I believe that fate will decide when that happens."

What is Moushumi Hamid looking for in a life partner? In response to that, she says, "Has to be a good person who will understand me, and has a good heart."