Sat Oct 19, 2024 01:56 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 02:49 PM

Sumon returns with 'Roid' featuring Nazifa Tushi and Mostafizur Noor Imran

Sumon returns with ‘Roid’ featuring Nazifa Tushi and Mostafizur Noor Imran
Photos: Collected

Director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, known for his success with "Hawa," is now preparing for his next project titled "Roid," featuring Nazifa Tushi and Mostafizur Noor Imran in lead roles.

"Hawa," which hit theatres in 2022, marked Sumon's directorial debut and made a lasting impression. The film drew massive audiences to both multiplexes and single-screen cinemas alike. 

The ensemble cast included popular actors such as Chanchal Chowdhury, Sariful Razz, and Nazifa Tushi, among others. Now, two years later, Sumon has embarked on the production of "Roid".

Three years back, Sumon revealed his plans to direct the film "Roid". Initially, actress Jaya Ahsan was onboard to produce the project. During the 2020-21 FY, Jaya secured a government grant of Tk 60 lakh for the film's production. However, due to delays in starting the project, she opted to return the funds earlier this year. 

Explaining her decision, Jaya had shared with Ajker Patrika, "The production process faced several delays. I felt it was inappropriate to hold on to the grant money without moving forward with the film, so I returned it."

Despite returning the grant money, Sumon confirmed that "Roid" would proceed under new terms. True to his word, the "Hawa" director has begun filming, with production recently kicking off in Sreemangal. 

However, there has been a shift in production — Jaya Ahsan is no longer involved, and Bengal Creations has taken over as the new producer.

Sumon has chosen to remain tight-lipped about "Roid" until an official announcement is made once filming wraps up. Similarly, actor Mostafizur Noor Imran expressed that he will only discuss the project after the production company releases an official statement.

Afran Nisho gears up for second film, shooting to begin soon
Read more

Afran Nisho gears up for second film, shooting to begin soon

For "Hawa," Sumon set his story against the sea, creating a sense of mystery on a fishing boat drifting through open waters. Now, for his next film, he's turning to the mountains. People are speculatuing that "Roid" will dive into a new kind of mystery, this time unfolding in the heart of the mountains.

