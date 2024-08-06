Stars voice hopes for new Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

As the protest for quota reform swiftly transformed into a historic student movement, it culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the fall of her government. Celebrities who participated in the movement have expressed their joy and hope on social media.

On Monday, a massive crowd surged towards Shahbagh, including many prominent stars. At 4pm, in a speech to the nation, Army Chief General Waqer-uz-Zaman announced the formation of an interim government. In response, several celebrities shared their immediate reactions and aspirations for the future.

Maqsoodul Haque

The renowned musician remarked, "This is a historic moment. The students have achieved this. Generation-Z has zero tolerance for any nonsense. I envision a future Bangladesh free of conflict, with the active involvement of all political parties. I desire freedom of speech and fair elections for all."

Prince Mahmud

The lyricist expressed his thoughts, stating, "The entire credit for this victory goes to the students. The public joined forces with the students. This achievement taught us that the politics of revenge, hatred, and vengeance have no place anymore. We need restraint and must maintain discipline. Violence, conflict, and destructive acts are unacceptable. We must remember the sacrifices of young lives and learn from the consequences of clinging to power. We should also recall the harms of partisanship and sycophancy. Let's not forget these lessons. This generation fought for their rightful demands and a brighter future for all."

Nazia Haque Orsha

"The genocide committed by the Awami League government over the past few days has deeply disturbed me. The students and the people of Bangladesh did not accept this, leading to a swift uprising. It's incredible that this generation brought the country to this point over a small incident. I salute this generation. Now, I envision a clean Bangladesh, where freedom of speech is upheld. People should be able to call good things good, bad things bad, justice justice, and injustice injustice. I hope that those who come into power will have the courage to do these things. There is some chaos in various places right now, which I don't hope for. The country has found its solution; now it's time to build a beautiful nation."

Zakia Bari Mamo

The actress remarked, "The fact that the students achieved this is a monumental, extraordinary feat. I applaud them and extend my best wishes. The future construction of Bangladesh must be done with great dedication and intelligence. Whoever leads this country next will have millions of Bangladeshis eagerly awaiting a beautiful nation."

Nazifa Tushi

The actress said, "This victory is a triumph of truth. The students and youth got what they wanted. It is an unprecedented victory. The students have a proud history, and they have shown that unity can achieve anything. My heartfelt congratulations to them. Hundreds of students, workers, and civilians lost their lives in this movement, and I remember them today. Now, we will return home, hoping for a peaceful country. We await a nation free from discrimination."