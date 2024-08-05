TV & Film
The violence must end now: Badhan
Photo: Collected

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhan has been a vocal advocate for students throughout the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement. She was at the forefront during the Drissho Madhyam Shilpi Shomaj (Visual Artistes Collective) protest last Thursday.

Following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country today, some civilians have engaged in acts of vandalism, including attempts to destroy the sculpture of Bangabandhu. There have also been incidents of arson targeting the homes and buildings of politicians, as well as attacks on Hindu residences.

Addressing these issues, Azmeri Haque Badhan called for an end to the violence and chaos. She stated, "I urge everyone to stop getting involved with violent activities and arson immediately. Please remain calm and go home peacefully. The reports of communal violence are deeply troubling and must end at once. Our hard-earned freedom is meaningless if our Hindu brothers and sisters and other minority communities are attacked."

From Quota Protest to Freedom: Celebrities Celebrate Bangladesh's New Chapter
Read more

Celebrities rejoice as student-led movement brings new dawn for Bangladesh

While expressing her pride in standing against authoritarian rule, she strongly condemned the violence occurring across the country. "This revolution should not be marred by unjustified attacks. We urge protesters to stay calm and allow the army to engage in direct dialogue with the students, who have once again protected our nation. Let us work together for a peaceful resolution and a bright future. Please go home and reject all forms of violence," she concluded in her statement.

