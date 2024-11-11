Bringing back fugitives: Govt to ask for Interpol’s red notice

Says law adviser on trial in cases over killings, genocide during mass uprising

The government will request Interpol for issuing red notices to arrest and bring back fugitives allegedly involved in the killings and genocide during the July-August mass uprising, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said yesterday.

The adviser told reporters after inspecting the status of renovation at the International Crimes Tribunal, which is housed in the old High Court building on the Supreme Court premises.

"Red notices will be issued swiftly through Interpol," he said, adding that fugitive fascist elements, regardless of where they may be in the world, will be held and brought to justice.

"We will work with sincerity and prioritise bringing them back from wherever they are hiding."

At least 753 people were killed and thousands more injured during the uprising.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and many of her party leaders with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team till mid-October.

Prof Asif assured that the government would give maximum efforts to ensure these people are returned to face trial.

He added that the complaint filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the chief adviser and others was done to tarnish the current government's image.

"No case was filed with the court. Only a written petition with the ICC is placed, which is something anyone can do.

"This is such an unbelievable complaint devoid of any proof that there is no chance of the complaint being accepted."

The adviser added that the fascist regime is spreading propaganda simply for self-defence.

Adilur Rahman Khan, who is the adviser for public works, was also present as the duo inspected the renovation progress of the tribunal.