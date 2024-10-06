Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:23 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt publishes preliminary list of those killed in July-August protests

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:22 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:23 PM
quota reform movement,
Did the police have to shoot students when they did, and if yes, did the shooting have to be so brutal? FILE PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

The interim government today published a preliminary list of 726 people who died during the student-led mass protests in July and August.

Earlier on September 24, the government published a draft list of 708 names on the website of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The draft list was scrutinised again and the preliminary list of 726 was released today.

The names and identities of the dead were collected from different public and private hospitals.

The list is available at https://medical-info.dghs.gov.bd/

Related topic:
student protest 2024quota reform protest 2024government report on quota protests death toll
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

More than just numbers

2m ago
student shot during protests

Shot during protests, they now stare at a bleak future

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সেনাবাহিনী মানুষের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছে, দেশকে অস্থিতিশীলতার হাত থেকে রক্ষা করেছে’

ড. ইউনূস বলেন, ‘সেনাবাহিনী আবারও দেশের মানুষের কাছে আস্থার প্রতীক হিসেবে স্বীকৃতি লাভ করেছে।’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উজানের দেশগুলোকে আগে থেকে পানি ছাড়ার সময় জানাতে হবে: পরিবেশ উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে