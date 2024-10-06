Govt publishes preliminary list of those killed in July-August protests

Did the police have to shoot students when they did, and if yes, did the shooting have to be so brutal? FILE PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

The interim government today published a preliminary list of 726 people who died during the student-led mass protests in July and August.

Earlier on September 24, the government published a draft list of 708 names on the website of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The draft list was scrutinised again and the preliminary list of 726 was released today.

The names and identities of the dead were collected from different public and private hospitals.

The list is available at https://medical-info.dghs.gov.bd/