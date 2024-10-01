US wants 'full investigations' into killings of civilians during mass protests in Bangladesh

The United States has reiterated its call for "full investigations" into the civilians who lost their life during the mass protests and the crackdown on the protests in recent months in Bangladesh.

"We think there need to be full investigations into the civilians who lost their life during the protests and the crackdown on the protests in recent months," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Responding to a question at a regular media briefing yesterday (US time), Miller also said there needs to be full accountability for anyone responsible.

On a media specific question, the spokesperson said they want to see press freedoms upheld in Bangladesh and of course across the world.