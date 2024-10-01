Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:28 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:30 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

US wants 'full investigations' into killings of civilians during mass protests in Bangladesh

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:28 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:30 AM
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. Photo taken from video grab.

The United States has reiterated its call for "full investigations" into the civilians who lost their life during the mass protests and the crackdown on the protests in recent months in Bangladesh.

"We think there need to be full investigations into the civilians who lost their life during the protests and the crackdown on the protests in recent months," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Responding to a question at a regular media briefing yesterday (US time), Miller also said there needs to be full accountability for anyone responsible.

On a media specific question, the spokesperson said they want to see press freedoms upheld in Bangladesh and of course across the world.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের মেয়াদ কতদিন তা সরকারই জানাবে: ড. ইউনূস

সংবিধান সংশোধন প্রক্রিয়া সম্পর্কে জানতে চাইলে তিনি বলেন, ‘এটা আইনি ব্যাপার। আমরা এখন কাজ করছি কী প্রয়োজন সেটা নিয়ে। আইনসঙ্গতভাবে কীভাবে সেটা হবে তা পরবর্তীতে আলোচনা করে ঠিক করা হবে।’

১২ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সুনামগঞ্জে আশ্রয়ণের ঘরে আগুনে এক পরিবারের ৬ জনের মৃত্যু

৫৮ মিনিট আগে