Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 13, 2024 12:21 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

ICT seeks red notice for Hasina’s arrest

Chief prosecutor’s office writes to Interpol through IGP
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 13, 2024 12:21 AM
File photo

The chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal has sought an Interpol red notice for the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chief Prosecutor Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam's office on Sunday wrote to the Interpol through the inspector general of police (IGP).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasina is accused of committing crimes against humanity and she is a fugitive, he told reporters in front of his office yesterday, adding that the IGP would forward the letter to the international organisation which facilitates worldwide police cooperation.

"There is an arrest warrant for her [in Bangladesh]…. We requested Interpol to arrest her or at least issue a red notice," he said.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action, according to the Interpol website.

Over 100 complaints of crimes against humanity have been filed against Hasina, said prosecutors.

Asif Nazrul statement on mass case filings
Read more

Bringing back fugitives: Govt to ask for Interpol’s red notice

Tajul said the tribunal also issued arrest warrants for four absconding police officers on charges of committing atrocities in the capital's Jatrabari during the mass uprising.

"Journalists and citizens filmed how a young man, injured in the leg, was rescued by his colleague and was being taken away, when Zakir Hossain, then officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, went close to them and shot him in the chest to ensure his death," he said.

The tribunal has also granted permission to the prosecutors to interrogate Maj Gen (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, now in jail, for a day.

The three-judge panel of the ICT led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder gave the permission.

The date of Ziaul's interrogation will not be revealed for security concerns, he said. 

"He was involved in numerous murders and enforced disappearances. The ICT probe body has evidence," he said.

Related topic:
student protest 2024Anti-Discrimination MovementMass uprising 2024 BangladeshSheikh Hasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

3m ago

Nine more murder, ICT cases filed against Sheikh Hasina

2m ago
Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder

Victim of enforced disappearance sues Hasina

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে ঢালাও মামলার প্রবণতা বিব্রতকর: আইন উপদেষ্টা

পরবর্তী সময়ে উচ্চ আদালতে যে বিচারক নিয়োগ হবে, সেটি আমরা একটা আইনের মাধ্যমে করতে চাচ্ছি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

চট্টগ্রামে কর্ণফুলী মার্কেটে আগুন, আধা ঘণ্টা পরে নিয়ন্ত্রণে

৪২ মিনিট আগে