Hasina sued in 2015 SC lawyer abduction case

Former home, law ministers also accused

Another case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and four others over the abduction and torture of Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana in February 2015.

The other accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former law minister Anisul Huq, the then inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Haque, and former director general of Rapid Action Battalion Benazir Ahmed.

Twenty to 25 unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury recorded the statement of the complainant, Sohel Rana, and asked the officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report.

In the complaint, Sohel Rana alleged that a members of law enforcement agencies in plainclothes abducted him from sector-5, road-1, Uttara around 8:00pm on February 10, 2015

The complainant said he was taken to different locations where he was tortured. After six months and three days, he was released.

Yesterday, Hasina, Asaduzzaman and five others were sued over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Sayed in police firing in the capital's Mohammadpur area during quota reform protests on July 19.