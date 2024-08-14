Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 03:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 04:01 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 03:28 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 04:01 PM
Sheikh Hasina sued for crimes against humanity
File photo

A case was filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and eight others on charge of committing crimes against humanity and genocide between July 15 and August 5 this year.

Gazi MH Tanim filed the complaint around 1:30pm today on behalf of Bulbul Kabir, father of Alif Ahmed Siam, a clas 9 student who was shot in Savar by police on August 5 and died of his injuriess two days later.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have registered the complaint and thus the investigation of the case has started," Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the agency, confirmed The Daily Star today.

"Upon completion of the probe, we will submit the report to the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the tribunal for the next procedures," said Tamim, a Supreme Court lawyer and a defence counsel for several war crimes accused who faced trial at the tribunal.

Apart from the individuals, the complaint was lodged against Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other front organisations. 

The case was filed hours after Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the interim government would take initiatives to hold a trial of the killings that took place during the students' protest at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Related topic:
crimes against humanity case against Sheikh Hasinagenocide charges against Sheikh HasinaSheikh Haasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Count of a carnage: about 95pc killed by gunshots

1w ago

July 19 police firing: Hasina sued over death of shop owner

12h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আন্তর্জাতিক অপরাধ ট্রাইব্যুনালে গণহত্যার মামলা

অভিযোগটি নথিভুক্ত করা হয়েছে...

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশি-বিদেশি চক্র সংখ্যালঘু নির্যাতনের অলীক কাহিনী প্রচার করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification