Hasina, eight others sued for crimes against humanity, genocide

A case was filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and eight others on charge of committing crimes against humanity and genocide between July 15 and August 5 this year.

Gazi MH Tanim filed the complaint around 1:30pm today on behalf of Bulbul Kabir, father of Alif Ahmed Siam, a clas 9 student who was shot in Savar by police on August 5 and died of his injuriess two days later.

"We have registered the complaint and thus the investigation of the case has started," Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the agency, confirmed The Daily Star today.

"Upon completion of the probe, we will submit the report to the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the tribunal for the next procedures," said Tamim, a Supreme Court lawyer and a defence counsel for several war crimes accused who faced trial at the tribunal.

Apart from the individuals, the complaint was lodged against Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other front organisations.

The case was filed hours after Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the interim government would take initiatives to hold a trial of the killings that took place during the students' protest at the International Crimes Tribunal.