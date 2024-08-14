Interim govt wants ICT trial of killings during student protests: Asif Nazrul

Investigation will run under UN supervision, he says

The interim government will take the initiative to hold trials of the killings that took place during the students' protest through the International Crimes Tribunal, said law adviser Asif Nazrul today.

The government is also trying to ensure that ICT investigators work under the supervision of United Nations, he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

He said all involved in the killings, including those in the highest positions, will face the trial.

Asif said all "false and harassment" cases filed in Dhaka against the protesters between July 1 to August 5 will be withdrawn by Thursday.

And cases filed across the country against protestors will be withdrawn by August 31.