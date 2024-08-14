Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 11:58 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:42 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Interim govt wants ICT trial of killings during student protests: Asif Nazrul

Investigation will run under UN supervision, he says
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 11:58 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:42 PM

The interim government will take the initiative to hold trials of the killings that took place during the students' protest through the International Crimes Tribunal, said law adviser Asif Nazrul today.

The government is also trying to ensure that ICT investigators work under the supervision of United Nations, he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said all involved in the killings, including those in the highest positions, will face the trial.

Asif said all "false and harassment" cases filed in Dhaka against the protesters between July 1 to August 5 will be withdrawn by Thursday.

And cases filed across the country against protestors will be withdrawn by August 31.

Related topic:
student protest 2024quota protest 2024International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Politics has to change to cure Bangladesh of economic ills

Politics has to change to cure Bangladesh of economic ills

1w ago
Justice Md Shahinur Islam

New ICT chairman seeks cooperation from prosecution, defense

6y ago
Liberation War crimes evidence

War Crimes: ICT investigation agency finds evidence against 8 Pirojpur men

5y ago
Four Moulvibazar war criminals to die

‘War crimes evidence found against Rajshahi man’

6y ago

PM visits vandalised Mirpur-10 metro rail station

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলনে গণহত্যা ও গুলি বর্ষণের বিচার আন্তর্জাতিক অপরাধ ট্রাইব্যুনালে: আসিফ নজরুল

কাউকে ছাড় দেওয়া হবে না।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারতকে নেতৃত্ব দিয়ে বাংলাদেশের সংবিধান সমুন্নত রাখার আহ্বান জয়ের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification