Murder case filed against Hasina

Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, top ex-police officials also accused

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others were accused in a murder case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Sayeed in police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 19.

The other accused are: Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Besides, several unnamed high police officials and government officials were also made accused in the case, advocate Md Mamun Miah confirmed it to The Daily Star.

This is first case filed against Sheikh Hasina after she resigned and fled to India on August 5.

Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of Mohammadpur and a well-wisher of the victim, filed the case against Sheikh Hasina and others with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

Hearing the complaint, the judge said, "After scrutinising the document submitted before the court, we will pass an order later in the day."

In his complaint, Shatil mentioned that Abu Sayeed was killed at 4:00pm on July 19 when police was shooting indiscriminately at students and common people during the quota protests.

Police fired on citizens at the directive of the IGP and home minister.

The complainant was not close to the victim, but being a Bangladeshi citizen, he filed the case voluntarily.

The victim's family members live at Boda upazila in Panchagarh district. They have no ability to file a case over the death of the victim, he said in his complaint.