BNP calls 48-hour blockade from Sunday

BNP has called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday demanding resignation of the government, election-time neutral government and release of BNP leaders.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme this evening.

BNP observed a day-long hartal on October 29 following the violence centring BNP's rally on October 28 that left a policeman dead.

Later, BNP enforced a 72-hour blockade starting October 31, a 48-hour blockade starting November 5, and a 48-hour blockade starting November 8.