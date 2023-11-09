Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 04:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP calls 48-hour blockade from Sunday

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 04:58 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 05:21 PM
BNP rally venue

BNP has called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday demanding resignation of the government, election-time neutral government and release of BNP leaders.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BNP observed a day-long hartal on October 29 following the violence centring BNP's rally on October 28 that left a policeman dead.

Later, BNP enforced a 72-hour blockade starting October 31, a 48-hour blockade starting November 5, and a 48-hour blockade starting November 8.

Related topic:
BNP blockadeBNP-Jamaat blockadenationwide blockade in bangladeshanti government movement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Blockade causing bottlenecks in container movement

Blockade causing bottlenecks in container movement

1w ago
BNP announces 2-day blockade from Nov 5

Govt plans harsher clampdown on BNP

3d ago
BNP-Jamaat blockade destroying education system

Spare the students please

4d ago
Unrest bearing on fragile economy of Bangladesh

Unrest bearing on fragile economy

2d ago
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

রোববার থেকে আবারও ২ দিন অবরোধের ডাক বিএনপির

নির্দলীয় তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনের এক দফা দাবিতে আগামী রোববার ও সোমবার দেশব্যাপী অবরোধের ঘোষণা দিয়েছে বিএনপি।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

বাংলাদেশে নিউমোনিয়ায় প্রতি ঘণ্টায় মারা যাচ্ছে ২ থেকে ৩ শিশু: আইসিডিডিআর,বি

৪৫ মিনিট আগে