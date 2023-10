Police cordons off BNP's office in Nayapaltan with yellow tape on Sunday, October 28, 2023. Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

The BNP has called for a "countrywide blockade" on October 31, November 1 and 2 protesting the killing of the party activists and the arrests of party leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

It demanded elections under a non-partisan interim government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing.