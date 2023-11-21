Students, teachers form human chains demanding timely exams, safe environment

Students and teachers of several educational institutions staged human chains in different areas of the capital today demanding timely exams and a safe learning environment amid the ongoing hartals and blockades.

From mid-morning, students and teachers of Provati Uchya Biddyaniketon in Eskaton, Ispahani Girls' School and College in Moghbazar, Tejgaon Mohila College, and Rajdhani High School, among others, stood on the street in front of their institutions.

Around 11:00am, students from Rajdhani High School in Manik Mia Avenue formed a human chain, expressing concern about the disruption of educational activities due to the ongoing political unrest.

Photo: Prabir Das

Students conveyed their desire to continue their education without further disruption through placards with slogans such as "We want to take exams on time", "We want to attend classes", and "We want a secure environment for education".

A student who participated in the human chain said, "Due to these weekly political programmes, our academic activities are constantly interrupted. Our parents are worried about our safety, so they hesitate to send us to school. But we want to attend classes and take exams peacefully."

Another student expressed the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for exams.

Photo: Prabir Das

"We typically take exams at the end of the year, so we request that such disruptive political activities be avoided during this crucial period," she said.

Echoing the sentiment, Md Tozammel Haque, the headmaster of Rajdhani High School, expressed concerns about the impact of the political turmoil on education. "In the wake of blockades, hartals, and incidents of vandalism and arson, our students are unable to attend school regularly. As a result, we are also unable to hold classes and exams on time.

"Furthermore, parents are fearful of potential violence, leading to them keeping their children home. We have a responsibility to safeguard our students, and any untoward incidents on the streets would be deeply concerning," Tozammel added.

"We urge political parties to refrain from engaging in actions that hinder our students' education," he added.

BNP and other like-minded political parties have been holding hartals and blockade since October 29, demanding the resignation of the government, elections under a neutral administration, and later, the cancellation of the election schedule. These protests have been taking place on all weekdays, except Tuesdays, since October 29.