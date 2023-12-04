BNP calls 48-hr blockade from Wednesday

BNP today announced a fresh 48-hour countrywide blockade from Wednesday morning.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the party, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

"On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the BNP will hold a human chain in district towns across the country on December 10," the BNP leader also said.

The announcement comes on the second day of BNP's two-day countrywide blockade, which ends tomorrow morning at 6:00am.