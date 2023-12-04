Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 04:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 04:43 PM

Elections

BNP calls 48-hr blockade from Wednesday

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 4, 2023 04:40 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 04:43 PM
BNP call's hartal

BNP today announced a fresh 48-hour countrywide blockade from Wednesday morning.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the party, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

"On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the BNP will hold a human chain in district towns across the country on December 10," the BNP leader also said.

The announcement comes on the second day of BNP's two-day countrywide blockade, which ends tomorrow morning at 6:00am.

bnp-logo
|রাজনীতি

বুধবার থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টার অবরোধ, ১০ ডিসেম্বর সারাদেশে মানববন্ধন

অবরোধের পাশাপাশি আগামী ১০ ডিসেম্বর আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার দিবস উপলক্ষে মানববন্ধন পালনের ঘোষণা দেন তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাণিজ্য নিষেধাজ্ঞা আসার মতো কোনো পরিস্থিতি নেই: বাণিজ্য সচিব

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
