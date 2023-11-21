2 buses torched in Ashulia, Jatrabari

One hurt

At least two buses were set on fire today in the capital's Ashulia and Jatrabari areas, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

A Savar Paribahan bus was torched in Baroi Para of Ashulia around 11:15pm, said Rashed bin Khaled, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot and doused the blaze.

Earlier, a person was injured as a bus was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Jatrabari around 8:35pm. Two fire engines of Postogola Fire Station went to the spot and doused the blaze, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

The identity of the injured could not be confirmed till the filing of the report at 8:45pm.