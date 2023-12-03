Bus set on fire in Gulistan

Arsonists set a bus on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan area this afternoon.

Unidentified persons torched the bus of Victor Classic Paribahan around 2:50pm.

Two fire engines doused the blaze around 3:08pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service media cell.

No casualties were reported.

The arson attacks in different parts of the country started being reported since a clash took place between BNP and law enforcers centring the party's rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area on October 28.

BNP observed a hartal the following day, and since then BNP and like-minded parties started observing countrywide blockades and hartals in phases.

Today is the first day of the latest phase of two-day blockades called by BNP and its allies.