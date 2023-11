The BNP today declared a countrywide blockade on Wednesday, and a countrywide hartal on Thursday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretary general of the party, announced the programmes in a press briefing this afternoon.

Both the blockade and hartal will be in effect from dawn till dusk, he added.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.