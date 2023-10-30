No big obstacles to holding national polls, top law enforcement officials tell EC

Top law enforcement officials today informed the Election Commission that there were no big obstacles to arranging the upcoming national election.

While attending a meeting with the EC, they also said they will remain vigilant in ensuring that the law and order situation does not deteriorate during BNP's political programmes.

In today's meeting, the EC sat with the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, chiefs of police, Rab, BGB, Ansar, and others.

"Intelligence reports and chiefs of law enforcement in the meeting said there were no big obstacles to arranging the national election," EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters after the meeting.

He said after enforcing yesterday's hartal, BNP has called a blockade for the next three days.

Jahangir said the current situation was conducive for announcing the schedule of the 12th national polls.

The schedule for the polls would be announced in the first half of November, he added.