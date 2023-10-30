BNP goes for 3-day nationwide blockade

Vows to wage ‘tough’ movement

After enforcing its first nationwide hartal in eight years, BNP yesterday called for a three-day countrywide rail, road, and waterways blockade from Tuesday to Thursday.

The opposition party will stage the blockade in protest of the killing of its activists in police action and the arrests of party leaders and supporters, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, over the last two days.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade at a virtual press briefing from an undisclosed location yesterday evening.

Sunday's countrywide hartal and the upcoming transport blockade mark a clear shift in the party's stated strategy for its one-point movement, launched in July, to unseat the Awami League government, paving the way for a nonparty administration to hold the election expected in January.

In fact, BNP, which is out of power for 17 years, has been holding rallies and road marches in Dhaka and elsewhere as part of its anti-government for the last one and a half years peacefully, drawing significant crowds.

Until the October 28 grand rally at the capital's Nayapaltan, the party has been successful in keeping its street programmes peaceful despite provocative rhetoric by some AL leaders and occasional non-cooperation by law enforcers.

Through the non-violent movement since last year, the party has been able to distance itself from the violent street programmes that it launched ahead of the 2014 election. At the time, the party faced huge criticisms at home and abroad for violence and arson attacks in an unsuccessful attempt to foil that election.

Having learned from that episode, BNP leaders were very careful about announcing street programmes and keeping its activists and supporters in check throughout its ongoing movement.

But its high-stake October 28 rally suffered a setback as it suddenly turned violent, leaving a policeman and a BNP leader dead, and injuring scores more, as demonstrators clashed with cops. The day also saw a return of some arson attacks on vehicles and vandalism.

Senior party leaders blame the government and the law enforcement agencies for the "unexpected and a planned attack."

Saturday's turn of events has made them revisit their "go-slow" strategy. It has also prompted the party to immediately go for tougher programmes like blockade and hartal, although it was not in BNP's plan, at least not for now, BNP sources say.

After BNP was forced to abruptly end its rally in the face of police action, the party's standing committee, yesterday sat to analyse the situation and weigh their options in the changed scenario.

Sources at the two-hour meeting say they had a plan to announce programmes like laying siege to important establishments from the Saturday's grand rally. But the sudden and unexpected violence upset their plan and forced them to call hartal.

The decision to call hartal was made on the rally stage, just minutes before BNP leaders were compelled to leave the venue in the face of police excesses, they add.

Party leaders say stray incidents may take place in big rallies like the one held on Saturday, which was joined by tens of thousands of BNP leaders and activists from Dhaka and elsewhere.

"But the way the police swung into action and lobbed sound grenades and teargas shells and fired rubber bullets indicate they had a plan to foil our rally," Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We were not prepared for Saturday's incident. We never even thought of it. But the way the police and ruling party activists attacked our rally, we were compelled to announce tougher programmes," he added.

According to BNP leaders, the grand rally was attacked to demoralise the opposition leaders and activists as the government knows very well that the BNP supporters were "unarmed," said another senior BNP leader.

Despite the fact, BNP activists and supporters were able to fend off the attackers for about five hours, he added.

"We are hopeful about our success this time," he said.

Party sources say the government used the rally to suppress the opposition party just weeks before the announcement of the election schedule.

"These are all democratic programmes to oust the autocratic and fascist government. In the past, political parties enforced such programmes to press home their demand," Amir Khasru said when asked why the party is now opting for tougher programmes like hartal and blockade.

"By arresting our Secretary General, the government has sent us a signal that it will arrest more of our leaders in the coming days. In this context, we have no way to look back," another senior party leader told The Daily Star yesterday.