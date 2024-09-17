Politics
BNP's rally starts at Nayapaltan

Photo: Amran Hossain

BNP's rally started in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters around 2:30pm today.

The rally began in observance of International Democracy Day with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists started gathering at the venue from 12:00pm, chanting slogans, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Photo: Amran Hossain

The party members from different wards have been joining the rally in brief processions wearing colourful caps and carrying placards and posters.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the rally as the chief guest, with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders scheduled to speak.

Photo: Amran Hossain

A monitor has been set up in front of the stage to broadcast his speech virtually.

