Hartal underway amid arson attacks

The nationwide hartal enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami is underway today amid reports of arson attacks in Dhaka.

A bus of Bihanga Paribahan was set on fire in Old Dhaka. Photo: Collected

At least three buses were torched at Baitul Mukarram south gate, Mohammadpur and Tantibazar since the hartal began at 6:00am.

Video of বিএনপির ডাকে সারা দেশে চলছে সকাল সন্ধ্যা হরতাল

A bus was set on fire in Mohammapur. Photo: Collected

Commuters have been suffering due to the thin presence of buses in Jatrabari, Paltan, Saatrasta, Shahbagh and Farmgate area of the capital.

Police deployed in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office. Photo: Sheikh Enam/Star

Rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws seem to be the only means of transportation. Private car movement in the capital is also thin today.

No long-distant buses left or entered Dhaka since morning.

A bus was torched in front of Baitul Mokarram. Photo: collected

Public transport was not seen at Kalyanpur. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Hartal in Chattogram. Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

As of 11:30pm, BNP has not brought out any processions in support of the hartal anywhere in Dhaka while Jamaat brought out processions in different areas including Sabujbagh, Shyampur, Bhatara, Gulshan and Uttara.

AL men took position at Mohammadpur. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

While visiting Jatrabari, our reporters found members of the law enforcement agencies on high alert. Water cannons were also seen in the area.

BGB personnel were seen deployed. Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

Police are on alert amid hartal on Mirpur road. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Public transport was not seen at Kalyanpur. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

No bus was seen leaving Mohakhali bus stand this morning. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

No bus was seen leaving Mohakhali bus stand this morning. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Police present there warned that if anyone attempts violence, legal measures will be taken.

Mamun Matubbar, a sub-inspector of the local police station, said, "We have deployed 40 police personnel at Jatrabari intersection alone. We are ready to tackle any destructive activities. So far [till 10:00am], we haven't seen any procession or picketing in this area."

No bus was seen leaving Gabtoli bus stand this morning. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

No work for the day labourers. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Local Awami League supporters, carrying sticks, took position at Jatrabari intersection against the BNP's hartal. They were chanting various slogans against BNP and the hartal.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed to maintain law and order in Dhaka. They have been patrolling different areas of the capital, including Kakrail, Paltan and Motijheel areas.