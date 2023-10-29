Constable's death: Murder case filed against BNP men

A police officer lies motionless, on a street in Bijoynagar area after he was attacked during the clash. Photo: courtesy of Azmal Hoq Helal

A murder case was filed against BNP men over the killing of a police constable during the clash between law enforcers and BNP men in the capital's Fakirapool area.

Sentu Mia, inspector (investigation) of Paltan Police Station, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

He could not immediately confirm the number and names of the accused.

Filing of several others cases are underway, police said.

Two persons including police constable Amirul Islam Parvez were killed and several others injured during yesterday's clash.