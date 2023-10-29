BNP’s Nayapaltan office being treated as a crime scene

Police this morning cordoned off BNP's office in Nayapaltan with yellow tape, and are apparently treating it as a crime scene.

Riot police stood guard outside and members of a forensic investigation team from the police's Criminal Investigation Department were the only ones allowed inside the office.

After yesterday's series of clashes between BNP men, police and Awami League activists, Paltan is still at a standstill with almost all businesses closed and gates shuttered. The gates and doors of many small residences inside alleyways were also seen as locked from the outside.

Only one or two convenience or chain stores were seen to be open around 11:30am today.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Every single alleyway has a hefty presence of cops in riot gear, ordering rickshaws and bystanders to stay away from the general vicinity of the BNP office.

A hot water cannon is parked out there, while all police personnel are armed.