Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 01:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 02:22 PM

Most Viewed

Hartal/Rallies

BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 01:08 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 02:22 PM
BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the top leaders of BNP cannot shrug off their responsibility for yesterday's violence in Kakrail and the murder of a policeman.

"When they (BNP leaders) were holding meetings, the attacks were carried out. Can they avoid the responsibility?" the home minister said while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Can the leaders avoid the responsibility of attacking the house of the chief justice and killing a police member?" he further said replying to a query on the detention BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Replying to another query, Asaduzzaman said cases will be filed over the murder of the police personnel, attacking the chief justice's residence, torching buses and vandalism yesterday.

A policeman was killed and another cop and two Ansar members are fighting for lives after the yesterday's clash between BNP men and law enforcers, he said.

Filing of the cases has been started and all victims will file cases gradually, he added.

 

Related topic:
BNP Police Clash in NayapaltanBNP rally at NayapaltanPolice killed in clash with BNP
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nayapaltan, surrounding areas turn into battlefield as AL men join police to tackle BNP

1d ago

BNP rally foiled amid violence

1d ago
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram yesterday.

BNP’s movement to oust govt bound to fail

1d ago

Two arrested for killing constable Amirul

9h ago

Police constable killed in clash with BNP

1d ago
|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

১২ মিনিট আগে