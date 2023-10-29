BNP’s top leaders can’t avoid responsibility for violence, cop murder: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the top leaders of BNP cannot shrug off their responsibility for yesterday's violence in Kakrail and the murder of a policeman.

"When they (BNP leaders) were holding meetings, the attacks were carried out. Can they avoid the responsibility?" the home minister said while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office.

"Can the leaders avoid the responsibility of attacking the house of the chief justice and killing a police member?" he further said replying to a query on the detention BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Replying to another query, Asaduzzaman said cases will be filed over the murder of the police personnel, attacking the chief justice's residence, torching buses and vandalism yesterday.

A policeman was killed and another cop and two Ansar members are fighting for lives after the yesterday's clash between BNP men and law enforcers, he said.

Filing of the cases has been started and all victims will file cases gradually, he added.