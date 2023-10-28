BNP rally brought to abrupt halt after police attacks Nayapaltan venue

Police forcefully cleared BNP men from the BNP rally venues at Nayapaltan around 3:00pm by firing sound grenade, tear shell and charging batons.

The Daily Star correspondents from the spot reported that police from both sides -- Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections -- of the BNP headquarters charged the rally venue as BNP leaders were addressing the programme.

Leaders, activists and supporters dispersed following the police's charge, and forced the party to abruptly suspended the rally.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Police has taken control of the rally venue with the BNP leaders and activists taking positions at Fakirapool and Nightangle intersections.