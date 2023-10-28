Hartal/Rallies
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:46 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:11 AM

Police constable killed in clash with BNP

Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:46 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:11 AM

A police constable died of injuries from today's clash between law enforcers and BNP activists in the capital's Fakirapool, said police.

The deceased is Amirul Parvez, a constable of DMP's CTTC unit, of Daulatpur upazila in Manikganj, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media cell told The Daily Star.

Police constable Parvez and his family are originally from Manikganj. However, his family is currently living in Faizpur village under Nagarpur than of Tangail, Manikganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Golam Azad Khan told our Manikganj correspondent.

Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said doctors at DMCH declared him dead around 4:15pm after pedestrians brought him to the hospital with head wounds.

|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে