Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 30, 2023 01:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 01:30 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

7 foreign missions urge restraint following two days of violence

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 30, 2023 01:23 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 01:30 PM
BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

At least seven foreign missions in Bangladesh have issued a statement calling on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.

The joint statement signed by Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Norway, the UK and the US was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

In pictures: Dhaka streets turn violent

The statement said they were deeply concerned by the violence during the political gatherings in Dhaka on October 28 and extended their condolence for the loss of life and those injured.

At least five people, including a policeman, were killed during violence on October 28 and during the hartal yesterday.

Read more

Timeline of today’s clashes

Following a rally on October 28 and yesterday's hartal, opposition BNP announced a three-day blockade from October 31 to November 2, calling for the formation of a caretaker government for a free and fair election.

The ruling Awami League says the elections will be held under the current government as per the constitution.

Read more

US to review all violent incidents for visa restrictions

Read more

BNP rally foiled amid violence

 

Related topic:
Oct 28 rallyHartal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jamaat-e-Islami calls countrywide hartal

Jamaat calls hartal for Thursday

14 hurt in Mirpur AL infighting

Tomorrow’s HSC exams moved to May 20 for hartal

Jahangirnagar University main gate

JU to hold C unit entry test tomorrow amid hartal

24-hr hartal underway, Jamaat man held

|বাংলাদেশ

বেলজিয়াম সফর নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন কাল

বিকেল ৪টায় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে এ সংবাদ সম্মেলন শুরু হবে।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির লক্ষ্য নির্বাচন বানচাল করা, অংশ নেওয়া নয়: কাদের

৫৪ মিনিট আগে