Timeline of today’s clashes

The capital witnessed around five hours of clashes today centring the Awami League and BNP rallies.

Our correspondents, who were present at the site of the clashes in Nayapaltan, Kakrail and Bijoynagar have put together a timeline of events.

11:30am: AL, BNP supporters, activists clash

BNP men were gathering near Kakrail mosque since 10:30am morning before joining the party's rally at Nayapaltan.

Around 11:30am, AL men on two pickup trucks and a bus were heading towards Baitaul Mukarram south gate to attend the ruling party's rally. The BNP activists blocked the ruling party men, and vandalised the bus and trucks, and a clash ensued.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

Police present at the spot detained one of those involved in the vandalism.

Following the clash, the number of BNP activists at the spot increased and they were stopping pedestrians. Around 12:30, they started chanting anti-police slogans and hurling brick chunks at the law enforcers.

1:00pm:Clash between BNP and police

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

At one point, police tried to disperse the activists and a clash broke out between BNP men and law enforcers in front of Kakrail mosque.

Law enforcers lobbed series of sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them. BNP men were throwing brick chunks and sticks at the law enforcers and a chase and counter-chase ensued.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

1:15PM: Police attacked

Activists assaulted police personnel in Kakrail intersection. Three journalists were injured in the fighting.

A minibus and a microbus was torched in front of IDEB Bhaban. A police box near Kakrail Church was torched, while another in front of Kakrail mosque was vandalised.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

2:00pm: Clash spreads to Nightingale intersection, BGB deployed

BNP activists and police continue waging pitched battles, which spread to Nightingale intersection. The BNP men broke up into two groups – one going towards Nayapaltan and the other towards Shantinagar.

BNP men threw brick chunks from the direction of Nayapaltan and Shantinagar. Chases and counter-chases between police and BNP men take place. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members deployed in the area.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

3:00pm:

Police set up position at Nightingale intersection. The BNP activists, meanwhile, spread towards Bijoynagar.

Police continue lobbing volleys of sound grenades and tear gas shells in the direction of Nayapaltan and Shantinagar.

BNP men chase police to the Bijoynagar Water Tank area. Police later take up position at Purana Paltan around 3:05pm.

Awami League men join with police and try to chase away BNP men.

3:30pm-4:30pm: Police charge BNP rally, bringing it to an abrupt halt

Photo: Sajjad Hossain/Star

Police forcefully clear BNP men from the BNP rally venues at Nayapaltan by firing sound grenade, tear shell and charging batons.

Police from both sides -- Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections -- of the BNP headquarters charge the rally venue as BNP leaders were addressing the programme.

Leaders, activists and supporters dispersed following the police charge, and forced the party to abruptly suspended the rally.

The clash then spread to Fakirapool and Arambagh.