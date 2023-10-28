October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:50 PM

Most Viewed

October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:50 PM
October 28 rallies

In pictures: Dhaka streets turn violent

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:27 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:50 PM

Jamaat-police face off in Motijheel area. Photo: Palash Khan/Star
Read more

BNP calls countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal after rally foiled

AL rally in front of south gate of Baitul Mokarram. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

AL rally in front of south gate of Baitul Mokarram. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Miscreants set fire to a bus during clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Read more

Police constable killed in clash with BNP

Police in action. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Jamaat men gather in Motijheel area. Photo: Palash Khan/Star

BGB personnel deployed. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Read more

BNP rally brought to abrupt halt after police attacks Nayapaltan venue

A police box set on fire. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

A police box set on fire. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Read more

Rajarbagh police hospital’s ambulance torched

Police in action. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Miscreants set fire to ambulance at police hospital/Video grab

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star
Read more

Arsonists torch vehicles, BRTC depot rooms in Kamalapur

BNP men clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Protestors set fire to wooden object in Kakrail. Photo: Sheikh Enam/Star

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Oct 28 rallyBNP rally at NayapaltanAL rally at Baitul MukarramJamaat rally in DhakaBNP Police Clash in Nayapaltanpolitical rallies in Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy