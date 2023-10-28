October 28 rallies In pictures: Dhaka streets turn violent Star Digital Report Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:27 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:50 PM Jamaat-police face off in Motijheel area. Photo: Palash Khan/Star Read moreBNP calls countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal after rally foiled AL rally in front of south gate of Baitul Mokarram. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star AL rally in front of south gate of Baitul Mokarram. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Miscreants set fire to a bus during clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Read morePolice constable killed in clash with BNP Police in action. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Jamaat men gather in Motijheel area. Photo: Palash Khan/Star BGB personnel deployed. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Read moreBNP rally brought to abrupt halt after police attacks Nayapaltan venue A police box set on fire. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star A police box set on fire. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Aftermath of police-BNP clash. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Read moreRajarbagh police hospital’s ambulance torched Police in action. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Miscreants set fire to ambulance at police hospital/Video grab Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Read moreArsonists torch vehicles, BRTC depot rooms in Kamalapur BNP men clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star Protestors set fire to wooden object in Kakrail. Photo: Sheikh Enam/Star For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. Related topic: Oct 28 rallyBNP rally at NayapaltanAL rally at Baitul MukarramJamaat rally in DhakaBNP Police Clash in Nayapaltanpolitical rallies in Dhaka Click to comment Comments Comments Policy
