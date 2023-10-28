October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 03:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 05:17 PM

Most Viewed

October 28 rallies

Rajarbagh police hospital’s ambulance torched

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 03:57 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 05:17 PM
Video Grab

One or more ambulances of Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital were torched on the hospital premises this afternoon.

Staffers of the hospital's emergency department confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred when the areas surrounding the capital's Nayapaltan turned into a battlefield as BNP men were waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.

DMP's media cell in messages to media at 3:39pm claimed that BNP-Jamaat set fire to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.

It also said 22 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 19 others at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Related topic:
BNP Police ClashBNP rally in NayapaltanBNP rallyambulance set on fireBNP rally in DhakaBNP Police Clash in Nayapaltan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Police ask AL, BNP for alternative Oct 28 rally venues

2d ago
BNP rally in nayapaltan

BNP men gather at Nayapaltan ahead of today's rally

What should and shouldn’t happen in Oct 28 rallies

1d ago

Anarchy in name of movement won't be allowed: PM

1w ago
bnp violence

People horrified at the return of BNP’s arson violence: PM

|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে