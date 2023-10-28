One or more ambulances of Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital were torched on the hospital premises this afternoon.

Staffers of the hospital's emergency department confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.

#Rajarbagh police hospital's ambulance torched during a clash between BNP men and police in #Dhaka.



Read more - https://t.co/QPnu41r0fI pic.twitter.com/k2sMNBnWk9— The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) October 28, 2023

The incident occurred when the areas surrounding the capital's Nayapaltan turned into a battlefield as BNP men were waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.

DMP's media cell in messages to media at 3:39pm claimed that BNP-Jamaat set fire to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.

It also said 22 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 19 others at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.