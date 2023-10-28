Rajarbagh police hospital’s ambulance torched
One or more ambulances of Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital were torched on the hospital premises this afternoon.
Staffers of the hospital's emergency department confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.
The incident occurred when the areas surrounding the capital's Nayapaltan turned into a battlefield as BNP men were waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.
DMP's media cell in messages to media at 3:39pm claimed that BNP-Jamaat set fire to Rajarbagh Police Hospital.
It also said 22 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 19 others at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
