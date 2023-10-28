200 BNP men detained from Kakrail ahead of today’s rally

Police detained around 200 BNP activists following a raid at a building in Dhaka's Kakrail area early today.

Most of the detainees arrived in Dhaka from different districts to participate in the party's rally scheduled to be held at Nayapaltan in the afternoon.

Briefing reporters on the spot, Harun Or Rashid, chief of the DMP's detective branch, alleged that the detainees had thrown crude bombs targeting police as they initiated raid in the building.

Two policemen sustained injuries after the detainees charged crude bombs, he said, adding that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka.

Police suspected that the gathering had intentions of carrying out acts of sabotage. Additionally, the detective branch head reported the recovery of crude bombs and numerous bamboo sticks from the building.

"The detainees will undergo interrogation, and subsequently, a case will be filed in connection with the incident," he added.