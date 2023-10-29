BNP’s movement to oust govt bound to fail

PM tells Ctg rally, inaugurates Bangabandhu tunnel

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the BNP will gain nothing by issuing threats to oust her government through a movement.

"Today, the BNP wants to oust the government. They are issuing threats to launch movements. Let me make it clear that the Awami League has attained for Bangladesh the developing nation status after coming to power with people's votes. No threat will work," she said.

Hasina was addressing a grand rally at KEPZ in Chattogram's Anwara upazila yesterday. The event was organised by Chattogram north and south district units of Awami League to mark the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the country's first-ever underwater tunnel.

Slamming the BNP, the PM said the party only kills people, loot money and resorts to corruption.

"Khaleda Zia stole orphans' money and that's why she has been convicted. Her son Tarique Rahman is absconding abroad," she said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram yesterday. The 3.31km tunnel under the Karnaphuli connects the port city’s Patenga with Anwara upazila. Photo: PID

Hasina, also the AL president, said Tarique had signed a bond during the rule of then caretaker government in 2007 and left the country.

"He laundered crores of taka. He was involved in 10 trucks arms smuggling and for that he has been convicted. He has also been convicted in the August 21 grenade attack case."

The PM said Khaleda had rigged the February 15 election in 1996 and for that reason the people of Bangladesh deposed her from power through a movement.

From the rally, the PM formally inaugurated the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Built under the Karnaphuli river, the 3.31km tunnel connects the port city's Patenga to Anwara upazila.

The tunnel will be opened to traffic at 6:00am on Monday.

The premier said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was involved in the brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. "They only know how to kill, nothing else."

Hasina said the BNP had killed over 21,000 leaders and activists of the AL.

Stating that the AL always works for the development of the country, the PM said this tunnel, which will be linked to Asian highway, will expedite Bangladesh's development further.

She said the AL government is taking the country forward through taking up multi-sectoral development projects.

Poverty rate and extreme poverty rate have dropped because the democratic trend and development activities continued in the country, the premier added.

Hasina urged the overseas jobseekers not to go to abroad by giving money to middlemen. In this regard, she referred to Probashi Kalyan Bank for loan without any collateral.

The PM called upon the people to cast their votes for the AL in the next general election so that the development process in the country can continue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a goodwill message on this occasion. The message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. He later handed it over to the PM.

Hasina also inaugurated 11 completed projects and laid the foundation stones of six others in Chattogram from the rally.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Mosharraf Hossain, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, and Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the rally.