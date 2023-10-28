Bangabandhu Tunnel: A new era dawns in road communication

The country's first tunnel, named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, built under the Karnaphuli river opens today, ushering in a new era in road communication.

In terms of connecting two regions of the country, the 3.32km tunnel is the second "dream scheme" in road transport sector after the Padma Bridge. The tunnel has been built following the "one city two towns" model like Shanghai in China.

The tunnel connects the Chattogram port city on the north end of the Karnaphuli with Anwara upazila on the south of the river.

Economists and businesspeople say the tunnel will be a game changer in turning Chattogram into a logistic hub by connecting two major economic corridors on its two sides, including Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highways.

It is also expected to play an important role in improving the Asian Highway Network and strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the tunnel today. It is expected to open to the public tomorrow.

"The tunnel will contribute greatly to the economy, communication, and tourism. This will be the roadmap to an advanced Bangladesh in international trade," said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The tunnel is expected to save time and money in the transport of raw materials and manufactured goods used and produced in various industries in the country's largest economic zone. This zone houses Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsharai, Korean EPZ in Karnaphuli upazila, China Industrial Zone in Anwara upazila and Cox's Bazar Coal Power Plant.

The FBCCI president said that since the construction of the tunnel began in 2015, many new factories have been set up in the region. Even a decade ago, there were no such industrial units on either side of the Karnaphuli.

The Tk 10,689.42-crore project has been jointly funded by China and Bangladesh, with Beijing providing Tk 5,913.19 crore in loan at 2 percent interest.

Built by China Communication Construction Company at a depth of 18 to 31 metres under the Karnaphuli, the main tunnel is 3.32km long.

The length of its two tubes, with two lanes in each tube, is 2.45km. The tunnel also has a 5.35km connecting road at the western and eastern ends and a 727-metre flyover at the Anwara end.

According to the upazila land office data, at least 50 large industrial groups and 350 businesspeople have already bought land to establish factories in various sectors -- power, petroleum, apparel, shipbuilding, fish processing, steel, cement and oil refinery -- on the south bank of the Karnaphuli.

There is potential for large-scale investments.

Md Khalilur Rahman, president of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the under-construction Bay Terminal, located next to the tunnel, is expected to open in 2025. This terminal will handle as much goods as the Chattogram Port.

Matarbari Deep Sea Port, also under construction, and a sea port jetty at Mirsharai economic zone area are set to be connected through the tunnel by 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"As a result, thousands of factories on the north side of the tunnel have already drawn more investments," Khalilur said.

In addition to expanding economic activities, the Karnaphuli tunnel will develop the tourism industry in the region, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, project director of the Multilane Road Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.

"Overall, the tunnel will increase the gross domestic product of the country by 0.166 percent," he said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being set up on 33,805 acres of land in Mirsharai, about 10km from Dhaka-Chattogram highway and 65km from the port city. It will be connected to the tunnel through the marine drive along the coast. The marine drive will later be connected to Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

Investors say this will save time and money, and expediate the industrialisation in the area.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) data show that as of October 11, at least 152 companies have leased 5,271 acres of land. Of them, 26 companies have already invested $1.67 billion besides setting up their factories on 410 acres, creating jobs for 52,238 people.

The 152 companies plan to invest $18.5 billion in total and generate employment for 7,75,228 people, the BEPZA data show.

As many as 539 plots will be allocated to investors in this zone and they may go into production by 2030. Once in full operations, these units are expected to create more than 15 lakh jobs.

In addition, the 38 factories in the Korean EPZ, located on the south side of Karnaphuli on 2,500 acres, will benefit from the tunnel. Now the Korean EPZ exports $1.5 to $2 billion worth of goods every year, with 70 percent of its land still remaining unused.

Next to the Korean EPZ is the China Industrial Zone. It was inaugurated in 2016 on 783 acres in Anwara, although the land development work has not been completed yet. Once completed, it will be able to house 371 factories, draw investments worth $18 billion and create 50,000 jobs, according to the BEPZA data.

"The long stretch from Mirsharai to Cox's Bazar will become the largest industrial corridor of the country," said economist Moinul Islam.

But he stressed the speedy implementation of the 230km marine drive project to maximise the utilisation of the tunnel.

"There is no alternative to the marine drive to make full use of the tunnel. Through the marine drive we can maximise the use of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar and Matarbari Deep Sea Port. At the same time, the entire region from Mirsharai to Anwara-Banshkhali-Chakaria-Cox's Bazar-Teknaf will develop as an economic corridor," he said.

The former economics professor of Chattogram University said the loan repayment for the tunnel will start in 2025. It will not be possible to pay the installments with its income alone, as the tunnel will not be fully utilised in the next few years.

"The full benefits of the tunnel can be reaped when these industrial zones, including Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Bay Terminal are fully operational. In the long term, the tunnel is a very good initiative for the country," he noted.

According to a survey conducted in 2013 before the construction began, an average of 28,305 vehicles will use the tunnel every day by 2025, at least 37,946 vehicles by 2030 and 162,000 vehicles by 2067.