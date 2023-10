Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-cherished Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river around 11:45am. After the inauguration at the Patenga end of the tunnel, her motorcade entered the 3.32km tunnel to travel towards the Anwara end.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

