BNP rally begins in Nayapaltan

BNP's rally demanding the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's immediate and unconditional release started in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan this afternoon.

The rally started around 2:40pm with a recitation from the Holy Quran, reports our correspondent from the spot

This is the first major programme organised by the BNP in nearly eight months.

A temporary stage has been set up in front of the party office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the chief guest of the rally, joined the programme along with other central leaders of the party.

The party's leaders and activists have taken positions in and around the Nayapaltan headquarters since noon.

Meanwhile, a large number of police and members of other law enforcement agencies have been deployed in Nayapaltan and its adjacent areas to avert any untoward situation.