Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:46 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:23 AM

Politics

BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan tomorrow

BNP postpones April 26 rally

Following the fall of the Awami League government, BNP will hold a rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka tomorrow (Wednesday).

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will address the rally as the chief guest, said a party press release signed by party's Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon today.

The rally is scheduled to begin around 2:00pm.

Senior BNP leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will also speak at the rally.

Ripon has urged the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies to attend the rally.

