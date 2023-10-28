Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 02:24 AM

Hartal/Rallies

BNP calls countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal after rally foiled

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:02 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 02:24 AM

BNP has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today protesting "police action" on the party leaders and activists in Dhaka's Kakrail area.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The areas surrounding the capital's Nightingale intersection turned into a battlefield as BNP men are waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.

The clash took place when BNP was holding a grand rally at its headquarters in Nayapaltan.

 

