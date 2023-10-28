BNP calls countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal after rally foiled

BNP has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for today protesting "police action" on the party leaders and activists in Dhaka's Kakrail area.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The areas surrounding the capital's Nightingale intersection turned into a battlefield as BNP men are waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.

The clash took place when BNP was holding a grand rally at its headquarters in Nayapaltan.